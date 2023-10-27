ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa move to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 table as they managed to edge past Pakistan by one wicket in a narrowly fought encounter on October 27. With this result, they have now jumped up the points table at the first position over India with a boosted net run rate. Pakistan meanwhile, remain at the sixth position without any movement. South Africa, India and New Zealand retain the top three positions respectively. With other teams set to continue their campaign in some exciting clashes, the ICC World Cup 2023 points table is set to see some major changes as we move forward. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to check the latest and updated ICC World Cup 2023 points table along with NRR. Most Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup History: Check Leading Run Scorers in Tournament Ahead of CWC 2023.

A total of ten teams are participating at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India including the home side. The tournament will be played in the round robin format with each team playing other teams once. As per the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 format, a team will get to play nine matches. The top four teams on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table will advance to the semifinals. In case teams are tied on points on the ICC World Cup 2023 team standings, then the team with a better net run rate will progress to the semis.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table

Position Teams Match Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR 1 South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 12 +2.032 2 India 5 5 0 0 0 10 +1.353 3 New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.481 4 Australia 5 3 2 0 0 4 +1.142 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205 6 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387 7 Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969 8 Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253 9 England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634 10 Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902

(Updated after PAK vs SA CWC 2023 Match)

Apparently, there are no groups in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and as mentioned above, it will be a round-robin format-based tournament. In the last edition of the World Cup, India, Australia, England and New Zealand finished on top of the World Cup points table. England eventually defeated New Zealand in the final to win their maiden title. Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team are favourites to win the ICC World Cup 2023.

