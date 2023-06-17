Hong Kong, June 17 (ANI): Esports is going to make its debut at the Asian Games 2023 as a proper medal event, earlier in 2018 it was there as a demonstration title. The Asian Games 2022, initially scheduled for September last year and postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak will now be held from September 23 to October 8, 2023 in Hangzhou, China. This multi-nation event will cement the industry mark into a mainstream sports scene.

As per a press release from Asian Esports Federation (AESF), the seven official events, and publishers, are:

-Arena of Valor Asian Games Version

-Dota 2

-Dream Three Kingdoms 2

-FIFA Online 4

-League of Legends

-PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version

-Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

India will be participating in four of the seven titles: DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

The 15-member Indian contingent is as follows:

FIFA Online 4 - Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas

League of Legends - Akshaj Shenoy (captain), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik

DOTA 2 - Darshan (captain), Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, and Shubham

India's talented athletes Shikhar Choudhary and Karthik Varma were going to represent the country in Hearthstone, which was originally a part of the Asian Games, but the title was removed from the Asian Games Esports program in March. Moreover, while titles including Arena of Valor and PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version are banned in India, the title Dream Three Kingdoms 2 is not available in the country.

Expressing his thoughts on the official introduction of Esports titles and competition mechanism at the 19th Asian Games, Lokesh Suji, Director, the Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said: "The days we once dreamt of for Indian Esports are now finally here. The range of titles at the Asian Games will not only showcase the diversity of Esports but will also display different aspects of skill, strategy, and teamwork from the athletes to offer an all-round experience for the viewers. Esports taking centre stage at the Asian Games is the dawn of a new era for competitive gaming and we urge the entire country to witness it. Our talented athletes are fully prepared to triumph in this life-changing championship, turning their dreams into reality.". (ANI)

