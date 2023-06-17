Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu is all set to enter the domain of politics. According to a report in the Times of India (TOI), Rayudu is set to join YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and may contest the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh from either Guntur or Krishna districts. The flamboyant right-hand batter was last seen in action in IPL 2023, a tournament from which he retired. He recently signed up to play for Texas Super Kings in the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023. Texas Super Kings Name Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner in Their Squad for MLC 2023.

The report states that Rayudu, who hails from Guntur, met Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy twice last week. It is, though, undecided if Rayudu would be fielded in the Lok Sabha or the Assembly polls. The former India and CSK batter praised Andhra CM Jagan and said, “CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big inspiration for youngsters entering politics. He is spearheading development in all the regions instead of concentrating on one area." ‘Same Yellove’ Ambati Rayudu Reacts After Being Named in Texas Super Kings Squad for 2023 Major League Cricket.

Should he join the assembly polls, Rayudu may be seen contesting from either the Ponnur or Guntur West segments. For the Lok Sabha polls, party seniors feel the multiple-time IPL winner should contest from Machilipatnam. Rayudu had an emotional farewell from the IPL, with CSK winning the title for the record fifth time in history. The right-hander smashed 19 runs off eight balls in the rain-truncated final to help CSK beat Gujarat Titans and win the trophy. In a recent interview, Rayudu also hit out at former BCCI president Shivlal Yadav, accusing him of favouring his son Arjun which led to a delay in his debut.

