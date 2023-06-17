After finishing the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 season with Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo could be seen in action against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The star forward had a decent second half of the season since making a move to the Middle East, scoring 17 goals and registering four assists to his name. Although he failed to help Al Nassr win the title, he would look to start well next season. However, fans might wonder if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be in action when Portugal faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains for Portugal Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers, Al-Nassr Star Writes 'Always a Special Feeling to Be Back Home' (See Pics).

Ronaldo had a forgettable time at the FIFA World Cup last year in Qatar. He was tipped to have a big tournament but failed to live up to the expectations, scoring just one goal, which came from the penalty spot in Portugal’s opening match against Ghana. He was also benched in the later half of the tournament with the team management preferring young striker Goncalo Ramos. Pictures of Ronaldo leaving the stadium in tears went viral on social media after Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup by Morocco. Ronaldo has four goals in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

The 38-year-old has been training well and barring any late changes, Ronaldo will be featuring for the Portugal national team in this match. Having had a forgettable time in Qatar, he would now look to bounce back to form for the national team, which would now be led by new head coach Roberto Martinez. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star also took to his social media to share pictures of him training with the Portugal national team. “Always a special feeling to be back home,” he wrote, while sharing the pictures. Portugal lead the Group J standings with six points from two matches played so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).