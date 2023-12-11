Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Multiple-time world champion and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Pankaj Advani of PSPB recorded breaks of 103, 107 and 134 to register a comfortable 4-0 win over Peter Paul of RSPB in the round-robin league phase of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Monday.

His Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Shrikrishna Suryanarayan too began his campaign in men's snooker in dominant fashion, recording breaks of 52 and 108 in his 4-0 win over Md Tausif of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced; India to Open Campaign Against Bangladesh On January 20.

Suryanarayan beat Tausif 69-13 65-44 63-25 109-0 in a lop-sided contest.

Defending champion Kamal Chawla beat his RSPB colleague Nitesh Madan 4-1, with a break of 121 being the highlight.

Also Read | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023, Gqeberha Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at St George’s Park.

Among other matches, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Mayur Garg (Gujarat) 4-1, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) edged out Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-3, Anurag Giri (MP) defeated Tushar Sahay (Gujarat) 4-1 and Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) eased past Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)