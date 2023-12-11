India starts their tour of South Africa with the T20I series and they will face South Africa in the 2nd match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, December 12. The first match of the T20I series ended up being a no result as it got washed up by rain in Durban. The weather forecast showed few signs of rain but it turned out to be a day full of rain due to which the match was abandoned. India has recently played a T20I series against Australia and won it comfortably. The new faces selected in the squad have shined and powered India to a memorable victory. India is currently preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 but their Hardik Pandya, who led them for the last year in T20Is will miss this tour because of injury. Suryakumar Yadav has been tasked to lead the side for consecutive T20I series and this is one of the few last opportunities India will get to settle their combination ahead of the T20 World Cup. IND vs SA ICC CWC 2023: Unbeaten India Faces Formidable South Africa in Battle for Top Spot With Test of Character Required.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja are all set to return to the side after missing out on the last series. The conditions in South Africa have been batting-friendly in the recent past and thus it will be an opportunity for the batters to test themselves against fast bowling as well as try and be fearless. Fans eager to know if there is any rain threat that can hamper the preparation of the Indian cricketers will get the entire information here.

Gqeberha Weather Report

Expected Weather at Gqeberha During SA vs IND 2nd T20I 2023 (Source: Accuweather.com)

Mixed news for cricket fans as there is a slight chance of mild rainfall at the time of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023. Although it is expected the rain can at best halt the match but not wash it out entirely. The temperature will hover between 16-18 degrees Celsius. IND vs SA T20I Series: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due to Ankle Sprain, Beuran Hendricks Named Replacement.

St George's Park Pitch Report

Not many matches played on this pitch have a high scoring rate. Only nine matches had 170 runs plus scores put on the board for teams who played on this pitch. The majority of the matches have fallen under or around a score of 150-160 runs.

