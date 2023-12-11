Dubai, Dec 11: India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on Monday. The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation for political interference in cricketing administration. Azan Awais, Mohammad Zeeshan Star As Pakistan Beat India By Eight Wickets in U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA.

After their match against Bangladesh, India will face Ireland on January 25 at Bloemfontein and in their last league match on January 28, they will be up against the USA at the same venue.

ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Schedule

The wait is over 🤩 Fixtures for the 2024 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa are OUT! 🗓️#U19WorldCup | More ➡️ https://t.co/IX3eV3Z5fY pic.twitter.com/glWKCQF7xJ — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2023

The tournament will open with a double header on January 19 as Ireland will face-off against the USA at Bloemfontein while West Indies and South Africa will meet each other at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom.

India's Schedule:

January 20: India vs Bangladesh.

January 25: India vs Ireland

January 28: India vs USA

Other Groupings:

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland.

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal.

