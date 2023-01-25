New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John has pledged his support towards the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Vision 2047 project.

Upon his arrival in India, the Asian Football Confederation official met with union sports minister Anurag Thakur and Sports Authority of India's director general Sandip Pradhan in the capital on Wednesday.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran were present on the occasion.

Windsor John was apprised of the details of its strategic roadmap of Vision 2047.

He appreciated the manner in which Vision 2047 has been planned and hoped all stakeholders will work together to make it a success.

He further promised full support from the Asian Football Confederation towards its implementation, and to build the capacity of Indian football to put its plans in motion.

Chaubey said, "AFC has always been a solid partner, and has helped develop football across Asia. We are only strengthening partnership to build a better future."

Prabhakaran said, "This visit by the AFC, with all it's experience and expertise, has given us further confidence and encouragement that with their help we can further build our capacity and involve various departments in our bid to take Indian football forward."

