After a gritty 1-0 win against Getafe in the LaLiga, FC Barcelona will be facing Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 on Thursday, January 26th. In the absence of Robert Lewandowski, it was a clinical finish from young midfielder Pedri, which helped the Blaugrana to secure all three points at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona. However, they did not look like the team which demolished Real Madrid in the Super Cup or AD Ceuta in the Copa del Rey. Xavi Hernandez himself also accepted the same and will be hoping to get back to their best once again. Nevertheless, Barcelona are currently at the top of the Spanish League and are undefeated since the restart after the FIFA World Cup 2022. Manchester United Up for Full Sale With Unpopular Glazer Family Ready to Leave Club: Report.

Their opponents Real Sociedad are also in tremendous form. La Real are currently in the third position in the LaLiga and are on a nine-match winning streak. They are playing a very entertaining brand of football and demolishing most of their opponents. Sociedad will be hoping to avenge their early season loss against the Blaugrana. Young defender Robin Le Normand has been a great leader for La Real at the backline. Meanwhile, the midfield of Brais Mendez, Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi and David Silva is functioning at its fullest. Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth will be their main hope in front of the goal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona might look to start with Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the goal. Ronald Araujo, who has not played in the last couple of matches, can be finally back in the lineup. Similar to Araujo, Frenkie de Jong can also find a place in the starting eleven. Last but not least, Barcelona's talisman Robert Lewandowski will be aiming to have another clinical night. Tottenham Hotspur Ready to Make a 'Comeback' Like Shah Rukh Khan As Pathaan Hits Theatres in India.

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

FC Barcelona will lock horns with Real Sociedad in the quarterfinal of Copa Del Rey 2022-23 on Thursday, January 26th. The match will commence at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, Copa del Rey 2022-23 has no official broadcasters in India. Hence the quarterfinal match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad will not available on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

The live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey 2022-23 quarterfinal match might be available on Barca TV. However, fans will have to subscribe to the platform to access it.

