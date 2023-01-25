Manchester United and Nottingham Forest would eye a spot in the EFL cup when they face each other in the first leg of the semifinal. The Red Devils have made a great turnaround to their season after a disastrous start and Erik ten Hag’s men, despite having their winning run halted at the hands of Arsenal, would believe they can go all the way in the competition. Manchester United have eliminated Charlton Athletic in the quarterfinal to make it to the last four and given their current form, are favourites to win this leg of the contest. Ten Hag will have the golden opportunity of winning a title with Manchester United in his first season at the club. Southampton 0–1 Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2022–23 Semifinal: Joelinton's Strike Gives Magpies Advantage in First Leg (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest knocked Wolves out of the competition in a thrilling penalty shootout that saw Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson make two saves. The Tricky Trees find themselves 13th in the Premier League points table and enter this contest after a win over Leicester City and a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. Forest have competed in six semifinals at the EFL cup and have made it through on each occasion. But they have a task at hand if they are to get past Manchester United. Manchester United Up for Full Sale With Unpopular Glazer Family Ready to Leave Club: Report.

The Red Devils are expected to witness the return of Casemiro in the playing XI. Wout Weghorst could not do much in the game against Arsenal and he will now look at opening his Manchester United account. Lisandro Martinez, who scored against Arsenal, will form the backline with Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia on the sides. United can also have youngster Alejandro Garnacho in the playing XI.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United semifinal match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 26, 2023 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Carabao Cup 2022-23 live match telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

Without an official broadcaster, there will be no online live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United EFL Cup semifinal match. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match by trying out some VPNs. Fans can also follow live match updates from the teams' social media handles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).