Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will award a central contract to 25 women cricketers to form a national women's team.

ACB had organised a training camp for 40 female cricketers, out of which 25 were selected.

"The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which was commenced on 17th October, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness," the country's cricket board said in an official statement.

"As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries," the statement further read.

Earlier this week, ACB appointed Rahmatullah Qureishi as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Qureishi is an experienced administrator having extensive working background of more than 23 years with various multinational organisations such as the World Bank and the United Nations in the fields of Youth and Adolescent Development, M&E, and project management.

He holds two Masters in Public Administration and General Management respectively and has attended many academic courses in Europe and the US as well. Qureishi has also represented Afghanistan at many global conferences and forums on the issues of youth and socio-economic development. (ANI)

