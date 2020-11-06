SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online: Fans must brace themselves for a high-voltage clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad are meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPLay). Although both teams finished with 14 points in the final team standings, their campaigns in the tournament have been entirely different. SRH were average majority of the season before buckling their seat belts in the final few games. On the other hand, RCB were one of the best teams before losing the plot in final few games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of SRH vs RCB game. SRH vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Warner’s orange army has been lethal lately owing to their settled team combination. The induction of Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder has added balance to their side while their big names David Warner, Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma have also been brilliantly. However, their knack of tumbling suddenly might end their campaign. On the other hand, RCB haven’t been able to come good as a unit in recent times and they can’t afford to do that mistake in the knockout game. Skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal will have the onus to come good. Now, let’s look at the streaming details of the game. SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator Dream11 Team Selection.

SRH vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Eliminator on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. SRH vs RCB match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of SRH vs RCB match.

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Eliminator on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

RCB don’t have please memories against SRH in knock-out games as they suffered an eight-run defeat in the 2016 IPL finals. While the Orange Army will look to replicate their heroics, Virat Kohli’s men will want to turn the tide in their favour.

