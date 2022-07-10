Chennai, Jul 10 (PTI) Experienced rider Rajini Krishnan and Sarvesh Balappa continued their fine run, notching up their fourth straight wins in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit near here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, K Y Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) stole the show, winning an exciting eight-lap race in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race. Ahamed, who endured two crashes on Saturday, showed poise and aggression to snatch a dramatic win from Pacer Yamaha's Mathana Kumar and Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) with just one-tenth of a second separating the trio at the finish.

Meanwhile, in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category, Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1), riding a Yamaha R3 with a lighter frame than last year's, was simply unstoppable while posting a fluent win that underlined his class and calibre, as he destroyed the field.

His victory margin was over 10 seconds in the eight-lap race with the Petronas TVS Racing duo of Ahamed and Deepak Ravikumar coming in second and third, respectively. It was Rajini's fourth win on the trot this season, following his double in the first round at Coimbatore last month.

Ryhana Bee, after a disappointing first round in Coimbatore last month, bounced back to win the National Championship Girls race (Stock 165cc) to put her campaign on track.

Hubballi's Sarvesh Balappa (Axor Sparks Racing) continued his dream run as he finished the weekend with a double on the back of his two wins in the first round to remain unbeaten in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category.

Also scoring four consecutive wins were Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (Pune) and Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) in the NSF 250R and Novice (CBR 150) categories of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, besides Bengaluru schoolboy Chiranth Vishwanath in the Rookie class of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship.

Provisional results (all 6 laps unless mentioned): National Championship – Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1) (15mins, 15.889secs); 2. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:26.410); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:26.729).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. KY Ahamed (Chennai, Petronas TVS Racing) (15:55.678); 2. Mathana Kumar (Trichy, Pacer Yamaha) (15:55.722); 3. Rajiv Sethu (Chennai, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (15:55.726).

Novice (Stock 165cc) Race-2: 1. Sarvesh Balappa (Hubballi, Axor Sparks Racing) (13:06.383); 2. Md Samrul Zubair (Hyderabad, Raceists Motorcycle Club) (13:08.978); 3. P Vignesh Goud (Hyderabad, Raceists MC) (13:10.293).

Girls (Stock 165cc, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Pacer Yamaha) (11:01.483); 2. Aditi Krishnan (Bengaluru, Winverve Apex Racing Academy) (11:51.191); 3. Jagruti Penkar (Mumbai, Axor Sparks Racing) (11:18.793).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – NSF 250R (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Sarthak Shrikant Chavan (Pune) (18:45.396); 2. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (18:55.514); 3. Shyam Sundar (Chennai) (18:55.663).

Novice (CBR 150, Race-2): 1. Raheesh Mudassar Khatri (Mumbai) (12:54.900); 2. Shyam Babu (Chennai) (13:27.093); 3. Harshith V Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:27.429).

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RR 310, Race-1): 1. Mohan Babu P (Chennai) (11:47.933); 2. S Vivek Pillai (Chennai) (11:48.064); 3. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) (11:48.694). Race-2: 1. S Vivek Pillai (Chennai) (11:54.105); 2. Mohan Babu P (Chennai) (11:54.125); 3. Kannan S (Chennai) (11:56.367).

