After convincing wins in the Test and T20 series, hosts West Indies shift their attention to the ODI series with Bangladesh with the first game played at Providence Stadium in Georgetown. The Bangla Tigers have been below par throughout their time in the Caribbean Islands and they look nowhere near the side that was doing well in ICC trophies until recently. There is some good news though as the fifty-over cricket has been kind to them in 2022. They have beaten South Africa in their own backyard which was historic in every sense and they will look to draw inspiration from that victory. For West Indies, the form in ODI has not been good but on current form they will be raring to go. West Indies versus Bangladesh will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on Star Sports network from 7:00 PM IST. WI vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 in Guyana.

Nicholas Pooran may be new at the helm of West Indies cricket but has looked a part of it right from the onset. His batting has been decent as well showcasing there is no pressure of the role of captaincy. Shai Hope and Keacy Carty are other notable batsmen on this side that can get runs at a quick rate. Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd will lead the bowling attack for the hosts.

Tamim Iqbal leads the Bangladesh side but the unavailability of Shakib Al Hasan poses a challenge for him. Mahmudullah has been struggling with the bat in white-ball cricket and Bangladesh need him to be back in form quickly. Mustafizur Rehman has been around for a while now and his experience could come in handy when it comes to bowling.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI will be played at the Providence Cricket Stadium in Guyana on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The IRE vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for this game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action of the West Indies vs Bangladesh game on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the WI vs BAN T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh 1st ODI online. Bangladesh are down on confidence at the moment and will struggle to beat the hosts in first ODI.

