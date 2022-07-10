India have completely dominated England in the T20 series and will look to whitewash their opponents when the two lock horns in Edgbaston once again. Despite a few setbacks early on yesterday, the Men in Blue managed to post a respectable total in the second game but it was their bowlers who once again laid the siege on the English batsmen. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal certainly give Indian positive vibes ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. For hosts England, they have the pride to play for in the last match and will try their best to hand Rohit Sharma the first loss in ages now as a skipper. England versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 7:00 PM IST.MS Dhoni Wears Giant Rishabh Pant Mask While Posing For Pictures With Fans (See Pic)

The poor form of Jason Roy and Jos Butler is hurting England with the duo failing to provide the groundwork for the middle order players to cash in. Dawid Malan is known to take time to settle in but the Indian bowlers have disrupted his rhythm as well. Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson were brilliant in the last match and will look to carry on their sublime form.

Virat Kohli once again failed for India and it is now a serious problem for the team management to justify his position in the playing eleven. The former Indian skipper is keeping the likes of Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan out of the side and that has not gone down well with the fans. The bowlers, particularly the pacers have been world-class and it will not be a surprise if they are amongst the wickets again.

When is India vs England 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs England 3rd T20I will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs ENG cricket match has a scheduled start time of 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs England 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ENG 3rd T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ENG match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs England 3rd T20I 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ENG T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs England 3rd T20I online. India should win their third T20 game on the bounce given the kind of form they are in at the moment.

