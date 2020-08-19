New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday condoled the demise of former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity.

Maity, who passed away on Wednesday, was 67 years old and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Maity represented India against Iraq at the Bangkok Asian Games in 1978.

"All India Football Federation condoles the death of former India goalkeeper Bhaskar Maity who passed away on Wednesday (August 19, 2020)," AIFF said in a statement.

AIFF President, Praful Patel, expressed grief over the passing of Maity.

"It is sad to hear that Bhaskar Maity is no more. His contribution provided immense value. I share the grief," AIFF's official website quoted Patel as saying.

AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das, said: "Talented Bhaskar Maity was an inspiration for many. May his soul rest in peace."

At the domestic level, he represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy from 1975 to 1979. At the club level, he represented Mafatlal from 1974 to 1980 before switching to Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers where he played for the next two seasons (1981-82). (ANI)

