Arguably the greatest player to have ever stepped onto the basketball court, Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on 26 January, 2020, and left a huge void in the sporting world. In order to honour the NBA legend, Orange County's Board of Supervisors have officially declared 24 August as Kobe Bryant Day. During his illustrious NBA career, the American legend sported jersey numbers 8 and 24. Hence, the 24th day of the eighth has been commemorated as the Kobe Bryant Day. The supervisors of the board took the decision unanimously on Tuesday (August 18). Kobe Bryant Remembered by Wife Vanessa on Anniversary of NBA Farewell.

"A treasured member of our Orange County community, Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up," said Board of Supervisors chairwoman Michelle Steel in a statement.

"I'm proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant, and all that he brought to Orange County community, which to (sic) strive to live by his words of encouraging those around us to never give up on their dreams," Steel said. "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do," she added. Kobe Bryant Death in Helicopter Crash Was Predicted 8 Years Ago!

Interestingly, a day before Kobe Bryant Day, the world will observe the first birth anniversary of the basketball legend as he was born on August 23, 1978.

Speaking of Bryant’s playing career, the American star played for Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career and guided them to as many as 18-NBA titles. Making his debut in 1996, Bryant wore the number 8 jersey in the first half of his career. However, he switched to no. 24 during the 2006-07 and wore it till his retirement in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).