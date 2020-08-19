With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being around the corner, many players are sweating out in nets and Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma also belongs to that category. The veteran pacer has been quite active on social media lately and is frequently sharing his photos and videos from his practice sessions. In his latest Instagram post too, Sharma shared a couple and picture and gave the message that he’s up and running for IPL 2020. The tall and lanky pacer also showcased his excitement for the tournament and one can expect him to fire in UAE. Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting Mercilessly Trolled by Fans for Warning Ravi Ashwin to Not Use Mankad in IPL 2020.

“Gearing up for #IPL2020 like, can’t wait for this season,” wrote Ishant while sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram. The 31-year-old is vital of the Indian team in the longest format of the game. However, his abilities in white-ball cricket have always been questioned. Nevertheless, we saw a much improved Ishant as he took 13 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of just over 7.5 runs per over. Well, the pacer is certainly determined to leave a mark in IPL 2020, and opposition batsmen must be aware of the fact. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest post. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer.

View Post:

Along with Ishant, South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will take the new ball IPL 2020 while the likes of Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra will handle the spin department. Speaking of DC’s batting line-up, the side has the services of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and also skipper Shreyas Iyer. Well, Delhi Capitals certainly have a strong team on the paper, and it will be interesting to see if they’ll clinch their maiden title or not.

