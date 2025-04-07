New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday decided to form an eight-member task force to look into the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) negotiations with its commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL).

This was decided during the apex body's executive committee meeting at the Football House, where they met to discuss the MRA proposal given to the federation by FSDL.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Fifth Batter To Reach 13,000 T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

The task force will consist of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, vice president NA Haris, treasurer Kipa Ajay, secretary general P Anilkumar, deputy secretary general Satyanarayan M, chairperson and deputy chairperson of the finance committee, and the chairperson of the league committee.

Chaubey proposed that two renowned coaches - Bimal Ghosh and Armando Colaco - be nominated as advisors to the AIFF president.

Also Read | RCB 100/2 in 10 Overs | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Vignesh Puthur Dismisses Devdutt Padikkal.

Ghosh and Colaco, in coordination with technical director Syed Sabir Pasha, national teams director Subrata Paul, technical committee chairperson IM Vijayan, and deputy chairperson Shabbir Ali, will support the chief coaches of the men's and women's national teams across all age categories.

They will coordinate with the coaches on matters such as the requirement for the duration of camps, scouting, and exposure matches for the respective teams. The task force will also submit a quarterly report on the same to the AIFF.

Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul submitted a report on the senior men's team's AFC Asian Cup 2027 final round qualifier against Bangladesh held on March 25 at Shillong. India were held to a goalless draw by Bangladesh in the match.

The committee also proposed the formation of a four-member task force consisting of DIG CISF Jitender Rana, Services Sports Control Board secretary Varun Singh, Railway Sports Promotion Board secretary Prem Chand Lochab, and renowned coach Bimal Ghosh.

The task force is to prepare a feasibility report on the institutional league/tournament that the AIFF intends to revive, and submit a report to the Federation in 30 days.

The executive committee suggested that a normalisation committee be formed that will expedite the conduct of elections in the Jammu & Kashmir Football Association and the Tamil Nadu Football Association.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)