Currently enjoying a purple patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Virat Kohli added another batting record to his illustrious career, becoming the first Indian and fifth batter overall to reach 13,000 T20 runs. Kohli reached this landmark in his 403 T20, which is the ongoing MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Mumbai. Kohli needed 17 runs before the match, and achieved his 13,000th run in the 3rd over, taking a boundary off Trent Boult. So far, in 403 T20s, he has amassed 13,000 runs with nine hundred and 98 half-centuries, and is well on course to become the second after David Warner to hit a century of fifties in the format. IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Imitates John Cena's Iconic 'You Can't See Me' Gesture While Showing Off 2024 T20 World Cup Ring, RCB Star Shows Off Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate Chris Gayle leads the T20 batting charts with 14,562 runs, followed by England's Alex Hales (13,610), Pakistan's legend Shoaib Malik (13,557), and former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (13,537). Out of 403 T20s, Kohli has scored 4,188 runs for India, 8,111 runs for RCB in IPL, and 694 runs for Delhi, at an average of 41.58 with a strike-rate of 134.21. Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Veteran Cricketer Says, ‘There Is a Trust Factor of Relying on Each Other’.

Kohli retired from T20Is after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and left the format as the nation's second-highest run-getter, and third-highest in the world, with only Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam ahead.

