Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen two weeks of blockbuster matches and every team throwing new challenges in front of the opposition. The next week will present some intense rivalries which commences with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the Match 20 of IPL 2025 on April 07. You can check the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here. Mumbai Indians had a rather poor start to the IPL 2025 season where they have lost three out of their first four games and are struggling in the second last position of the IPL 2025 points table. Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their first defeat in their third match and will look to make sure they don't lose the early momentum they gained. For MI, it is a game for survival.

Mumbai Indians have won one game so far and it was at their home in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They won the toss and using their skilled new ball bowlers, they dismantled the Kolkata Knight Riders batting. They will look to do the same now they have the service of Jasprit Bumrah with them. MI have a skilled bowling attack and with the presence of Bumrah, it gets further strengthened. Their problem has been their batting and the retired out of Tilak Varma in the last game complicates things further in terms of the confidence of the batters, It will be a matter to see if they give Bevon Jacobs an opportunity or bring back Robin MInz.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found their combinations early this time. They have a balanced top order with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Rajat Patidar with Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma maneuvers the middle and Tim David is there to watch over the power-hitting at the death. But a key problem for them has been Devdutt Padikkal at number three. He has been inconsistent in balancing the transition from the top to the middle order. RCB didn't use Suyash Sharma in the last game and in this match they will be sure to use him over Rashik Salam, giving more balance to their team although Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will love the conditions of Wankhede Stadium, specially if RCB bowls first.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.