Marrakech, Jun 20 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu started his week at the Morocco Rising Stars event with a bogey-free round of 4-under 68 and was tied 13th after the first day here.

Sandhu began his day at the Samanah Golf Club on the front nine and had only one birdie on the first nine holes. On the back nine Sandhu made birdies on the 12th and 16th holes before ending his day with his fourth birdie on the 18th hole.

Also Read | Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 1st Test 2025? Know Reason Behind Star Batter’s Absence from IND vs ENG Series Opener.

There are a total of eight Indians taking part this week including Sandhu. The others included Karandeep Kochhar (70) at T-26th, Khalin Joshi (71) at T-32, Arjun Sharma (72) at T063.

The remaining Indians -- Rahil Gangjee (74) at T-78, S. Chikkarangappa (75) and Aman Raj (75) and T-93 and Pukhraj Singh Gill (76) at T-106 -- will need to to pick up the pace if they hope to make cut.

Also Read | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1: England Opt to Bowl First; See Playing XIs of Both Teams.

Indian-American Manav Shah shot 73 to be placed tied 63rd in the standings.

At the end of the first round the leader is Thai star Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij with a round of 9-under 63. The 28-year-old set himself up for a chance at a third tour title with his strong performance.

Having started on the front nine he looked unstoppable and had picked up shots on the fourth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine he continued his run as he shot four more birdies on the 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th holes to shoot a bogey-free first round.

Filipino Aidric Chan shot a bogey-free round of 8-under 64 to be in the second spot for the day.

In third place there is a three-way tie between Matt Killen, Shahriffuddin Ariffin and Finlay Mason with 6-under 66 each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)