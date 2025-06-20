India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The much-awaited India vs England 2025 Test series gets underway today at Headingley in Leeds. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. The time for talk is done and now, the action will unfold on the pitch when India and England, two absolute powerhouses of the longest format of the game, clash with each other in what is expected to be a fascinating five-match Test series. The IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, rechristened as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, will mark the start of the new ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle for India and England and both teams will look to get off to a winning start. For India, it will be the start of a new era in Test cricket under the leadership of Shubman Gill. He will lead the India National Cricket Team without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, with both the stalwarts retiring from the format. It will undoubtedly be a tough ask, but India will look to fight fire with fire. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

England, on the other hand, will look to put up an emphatic performance against India in the first Test, one that could potentially set the tone for the remainder of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Ben Stokes and his men have been decent in the longest format of the game for quite some time, but have failed to make the cut for the ICC WTC final in the past three editions. A solid performance against India in home conditions can reinforce the belief in England that they can stand out in Tests as well. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

IND vs ENG 2025 Test Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir