Why is Virat Kohli not playing in the India vs England 2025 Test series? This question might arise in the minds of several fans after they weren't able to spot the star cricketer's name in India's playing XI for the first Test of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. As a matter of fact, Virat Kohli will not play the entire Anderson-Trophy 2025. India are to take on England in a highly-anticipated five-match Test series and this assignment would mark the start of the ICC WTC 2025-27 (World Test Championship) cycle for both teams. India are yet to beat England in a Test series in England since 2007. Will Shubman Gill and his men be able to defeat England and script history in the five-match Test series? India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match.

Virat Kohli was the India National Cricket Team captain the last time they toured England for a five-match Test series. India had a 2-1 advantage heading into the final Test before the series had to be postponed indefinitely after there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian squad. The fifth Test was held in July 2022, when Virat Kohli had stepped down from captaincy and Jasprit Bumrah had led the team. The IND vs ENG Test series had finished 2-2. India vs England Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series?

Virat Kohli has been an integral part of the India National Cricket Team, especially in the Test format, dating to his debut in 2011. His performances at number four have been crucial to India achieving a lot of success in the format. However, Virat Kohli is not playing in the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 because he has retired from the format. On May 12, Virat Kohli shared an emotional note on social media, announcing his retirement from Test cricket and that marked the end of an era for India in the longest format of the game.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli had made his Test debut on June 20, 2011, the same day India are playing their first Test after his retirement 14 years later! Earlier, it was confirmed that new India National Cricket Team Test captain, Shubman Gill, will bat at number four, a position where Virat Kohli used to bat previously.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).