Holzhausern (Switzerland), Sep 9 (PTI) Amandeep Drall fired one of her best rounds on the Ladies European Tour when she returned a card of 5-under in the first round of the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open to placed tied-third.

Drall is two shots behind co-leaders, Christine Wolf, a former Hero Indian Open winner, and Linn Grant. Wolff and Grant shot 7-under 65 each.

Also Read | US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur To Meet in Maiden Women's Singles Final for Both.

As Drall shot 67, the other Indians had a modest start. Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor carded 2-under 70 each to be T-26, Tvesa Malik scored even par 72 and was T-50th.

Ridhima Dilawari was 1-over through 15 holes and Neha Tripathi was 5-over through 15. They will complete their rounds Friday morning.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Celebrates After Virat Kohli Finally Gets His 71st International Century, Says 'Forever with You in Everything'.

Drall began birdie-birdie but dropped a shot on par-4 fifth and turned in 1-under. Three more birdies on the first four holes of the back-nine put Drall in a strong position.

She consolidated that with yet another birdie on Par-3 15th and ended the day with 67.

Kapoor had five birdies and three bogeys, while Dagar opened with nine pars on front nine and had three birdies against one bogey on back nine.

The play was delayed by one hour in the morning due to overnight rain. Though the weather was clear and sunny day, the delay meant the first round could not be completed and some players will come on Friday morning to complete the round.

It was an excellent opening day for Wolf, who only had one bogey on her scorecard alongside eight birdies for her round of 65.

Four-time LET winner Grant, who won the Skaftö Open a couple of weeks ago, dropped her only shot of the day at the 10th and had an excellent finish with four birdies in her final four holes to also be on seven-under-par.

Four players are in a tie for third place on five-under-par with Drall, Germany's Luisa Dittrich, Finland's Karina Kukkonen and England's Rosie Davies shooting rounds of 68.

It was also a fantastic finish for Davies, who rolled in all of her birdies on the back nine for a bogey-free round.

One shot further back on four-under are nine players including French duo Anne-Lise Caudal and Charlotte Liautier alongside Wales' Becky Morgan, Scotland's Kylie Henry, Eswatini's Nobuhle Dlamini, Germany's Alexandra Försterling, Finland's Ursula Wikstrom, England's Liz Young and Italy's Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso.

The LET will be holding a two-minute silence at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on Friday at 2.20pm local time following the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)