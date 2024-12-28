New Delhi, Dec 28: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for young Nitish Reddy, acknowledging his maiden Test century effort, which was crucial to India's fightback in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The 21-year-old Reddy scored a resilient unbeaten 105 to steer India to 358 for nine on the third day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Post Hailing Nitish Kumar Reddy's Maiden Test Century Against Australia at MCG, Appreciates Support From Washington Sundar As Well.

"It is a fortunate day and a happiest moment for the Andhra Cricket Association. We are very happy that a boy from Andhra has been picked for the Test format and international T20 format. As an honour, on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association, Rs 25 lakh prize money is being given to Nitish Kumar Reddy," (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath said. Sunil Gavaskar Gives Standing Ovation to Nitish Kumar Reddy in Commentary Box After He Scores Maiden Century in International Cricket During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Reddy, who has been a standout performer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showed his grit again in the fourth Test, sharing a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50 off 162 balls).

Reddy's remarkable innings was praised by cricketing legends with Sunil Gavaskar describing it as one of the greatest Test knocks in India's Test history. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)