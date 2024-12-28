Sunil Gavaskar gave a standing ovation to Nitish Kumar Reddy while in the commentary box as he reached his maiden international century, on Day 3 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 on December 28. The youngster, playing his fourth Test, came in to bat with India in a difficult position at 191/6 and stitched 124-run partnership with Washington Sundar that bailed the side out of trouble. He played some delightful shots and also showed a lot of composure en route to his maiden century in international cricket, which came off 172 deliveries. Gavaskar also praised Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying, "What a find this young man has been for Indian cricket. Superb innings, fantastic temperament." IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Father Mutyala Reddy Reacts Following India All-Rounder Maiden International Century at Melbourne, Says ‘We Cannot Forget This Day in Our Life’.

Watch Sunil Gavaskar Give Standing Ovation to Nitish Kumar Reddy:

🏏 The youngest man in India's squad plays a knock far beyond his years!" 💯 In just his fourth Test for India, Nitish Kumar Reddy scored a maiden Test century, as called by @CorbinMiddlemas. 🇮🇳 Read more: https://t.co/g6PkpYwPq4 🟢 Listen live: https://t.co/VP2GGbfO5M #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CdX5SNFmli — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 28, 2024

