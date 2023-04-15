Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Saturday said the 'Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial' hockey tournament has truly lived up to its expectations of uplifting the game to a highly competitive level comparable to international standards.

"It is heartening to note that the playing standards and the skill levels of participant teams have grown by leaps and bounds over the years. This tournament has truly lived up to its expectations of uplifting the game of hockey to a highly competitive level comparable to international standards," the IAF chief said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the tournament at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Ground, 3 Base Repair Depot, Air Force Station, here.

In the finals of the tournament played Saturday evening, the Indian Railways defeated Chandigarh XI in a closely fought match 5-4.

A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force and Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, also took part in the tournament played here. The matches were played on a league-cum-knockout basis.

Speaking after the finals was played between the Railways and Chandigarh XI, Chaudhari congratulated the two teams for putting up a scintillating contest.

"At the outset my compliments to both the teams for an enthralling match that was befitting of a final. Competitive spirit and standards set by you have been of the highest order. My heartiest congratulations to the winning team Indian Railways for an exemplary performance throughout the tournament," he said.

The IAF chief said this tournament, like the previous editions, generated great enthusiasm amongst the youth of the country.

"We are privileged to host the Air Force teams of our friendly countries--Bangladesh and United Kingdom for this year's tournament. I am glad to note that matches were played in true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie," he said.

"The presence of international teams has not only strengthened our diplomatic and friendly relations, but has also served as a platform for showcasing individual talent at the international arena," he said.

He also congratulated all participating team coaches and support staff "for having worked hard all through the tournament to bring out best in the teams".

The IAF chief also had a word of encouragement for the teams that could not make it to the finals.

"For the teams that could not make it to the podium finish, I will like to tell you do not get disheartened. Take it as a challenge, putting your best for future and work on your performances, aim to come back stronger, better and sharper next year," he said.

He also congratulated the Air Force Sports Control Board, 3 BRD and the organising committee for successful conduct of the tournament.

Notably, Air Force Sports Control Board has been organising the prestigious hockey tournament in the memory of legendary late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh since 2018.

An icon of India's military history, he had successfully led a young IAF during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The only officer to attain the highest post of Marshal of the Air Force equivalent to the Army's five-star field marshal, Singh was a fearless and exceptional pilot who had flown more than 60 different types of aircraft.

Singh passed away on September 16, 2017, at the age of 98.

