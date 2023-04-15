Lucknow, Apr 15: Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings here on Saturday. Captain KL Rahul top-scored with 74 off 56 balls, while Kyle Mayers chipped in with 29 after PBKS chose to bowl. KL Rahul Scores His First Fifty of IPL 2023, Achieves Feat During LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

For PBKS, stand-in captain Sam Curran took three wickets for 31 runs while Kagiso Rabada got two.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 159 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74; Sam Curran 3/31, Kyle Mayers 2/34) vs PBKS.

