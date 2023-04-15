Atharva Taide is the latest of the cricketers who have been handed their debuts in the Indian Premier League. The youngster, after having scored a handful of runs in domestic cricket, he has been given an opportunity to showcase his talent in the IPL for Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings signed him for Rs 20 lakhs and the team management showed faith in him by retaining him ahead of the auction this year. Hailing from Vidarbha, the young cricketer scored his maiden First Class hundred earlier this year and now, he will look to make an impact in one of the biggest platforms for young cricketers. Vyshak Vijay Kumar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About RCB's Latest Debutant.

Interestingly, Taide also happens to have played alongside Wasim Jaffer, who is his batting coach in Punjab Kings when he made his Vidarbha debut in First Class cricket, in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat in 2018. Besides his exploits with the bat in hand, the youngster also is a pretty handy left-arm spinner, who has 10 wickets in T20 cricket to his name. As he makes his debut in the Indian Premier League, let us take a look at some facts about him.

Atharva Taide Quick Facts

#Atharva Taide was born in Akola, Maharashtra, on April 26, 2000

#The 22-year-old is a batting all-rounder and represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket.

#Taide made his First Class debut in 2018 against Gujarat.

#His List A debut earlier in the same year against Baroda.

#The youngster made his T20 debut against Surat in 2019.

#He scored 499 runs in seven Ranji Trophy matches this season. This included one hundred and three half-centuries.

The youngster will look to repay the faith that the team management has decided to put in him.

