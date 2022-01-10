Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Australia batter Travis Head admitted that he needs to play long innings consistently if he wants to cement the number five batting slot in the Test side.

Head's remarks came as he missed the fourth Ashes Test after a COVID-19 positive result and Usman Khawaja registered centuries in both innings of the Sydney Test.

"I've been happy with the way I've played, I think I've read the conditions well and summed the conditions up and the situation of the game well. That's what was asked of me at the start of the series. I'm under no illusion that the boys at the top of the order have done a fantastic job - to bat behind those boys in that order, they've set an amazing platform over the first three Tests, and I was able to capitalise a few times," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Head as saying.

"I knew that from Adelaide it was going to be tough going in Melbourne, Sydney, and I was bracing myself for an opportunity where I needed to play a different way, and that may be in Hobart. I know the opportunity will arise in the near future where I'll have to play a different way, but I've been happy with the way I've moved, the positive nature I've played and when the game's dictated what's needed I've been able to sum it up well and then perform," he added.

Head made a century off just 87 balls in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. However, Australia selectors have a tough call to make on whether to persist with Khawaja or to go with Head for the fifth and final Ashes Test.

"What we do know is there's going to be opportunities for the ball, but there should be some great opportunities with the bat on certain days when if the sun comes out you can see big runs scored there. I'm expecting a really good wicket," said Head.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it will be a day-night contest. (ANI)

