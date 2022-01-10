Novak Djokovic had dragged the Australian authorities for cancelling his visa and now the Serbian has won the battle case. Novak Djokovic had been in Australia and had been detained by the Australian authorities and the Serbian will now play in the Australian Open 2022. The fans have celebrated his court win on social media and rejoiced the fact that he will be a part of the tournament. For days now, there were speculations if he would be a part of the Grand Slam that starts on January 17, 2022. Novak Djokovic Wins Court Battle to Stay in Australia, Serbian Tennis Ace to Participate in Australian Open 2022.

Djokovic's visa to Australia was cancelled after the Serbian refused to reveal the status of his COVID-19 vaccine. However, there were talks about exceptions being given to a small batch of players by the Australian Open but his visa was cancelled. Last week, Novak entered the Australian border and was held by the authorities and since then has been in the detention centre. The fans had also lined up outside Serbian's hotel and showed their support to the tennis ace. The hearing of the entire case was happening on Monday and the fans were closely following the proceedings on social media. Now, that the Serbian has won the court case, the fans could not contain their happiness even on social media.

Check out a few tweets below:

Let's hear it for Federal Court Judge Anthony Kelly. His ruling in favour of Novak Djokovic is a massive blow against Covid tyranny. Well done, Novak, for sticking to your principles. — Kin Bentley (@KinBentley) January 10, 2022

Another one

A huge win for @DjokerNole this morning. If the Australian government fight this they will look dreadful. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 10, 2022

Sorry for the treatment

I am sorry my government treated you so badly. All the best in the upcoming Australian Open — Rhys John McKenzie ☦️🇦🇺 🇷🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇱 (@mckenzie_rhys) January 10, 2022

Victory

Victory for #novakdjokovic Great to sit back and watch the hypnotized going into meltdown 😁 pic.twitter.com/FHZc0UzUgr — Charlie Hurst (@PinaColadar) January 10, 2022

Last one

Thanks for standing up for the unvaccinated around the world @DjokerNole!! Now it’s time to win!! — Del Griffith (@del_griffth) January 10, 2022

Rafal Nadal had reacted to the Djoko'c vaccine controversy and said that Novak had actually faced the repercussions of his choice. Nadal further had said that like everyone Novak was free to make his choices.

