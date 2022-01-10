Novak Djokovic who had gone to court against the Australian authorities for not issuing a visa to play the Australian Open 2022 has won the court case. This simply means that the Serbian tennis ace will be a part of the Australian Open 2022.

Tweet:

Novak Djokovic has won the appeal against deportation and can stay in Australia. We’ll have the latest live from Melbourne on #BBCBreakfast — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 10, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).