Dubai [UAE], September 22 (ANI): India vice-captain Shubman Gill and flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma took an indirect jibe at Pakistan after emotions ran thin and tension mounted during their nerve-jangling Super Fours encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

The off-field drama that has unravelled since last week eventually split onto the ground. It all started during India's pursuit of a 172-run target. Abhishek's top-edge flew past the boundary rope for a six on the first ball of the innings. While going over to meet his partner, Shubman Gill, at the other end, he mouthed a couple of words, adding spice to the throbbing fixture.

Shades of Aamer Sohail going up against Venkatesh Prasad in 1996 echoed decades later at the Dubai International Stadium after Gill had a go at Shaheen, who just turned back and walked off. On the final delivery of the third over, Gill ambled down the track and targeted extra-cover to pick up a four.

Emotions boiled over on the field in the aftermath of that shot. Gill looked at Shaheen and pointed with his hand where the ball went. Pandemonium ensued on the final ball of the fifth over. Gill flawlessly executed a short-arm jab to send the ball racing away for a four. After the end of the over, Abhishek and Rauf got into a fierce exchange, which forced Umpire Gazi Sohel to get involved and separate the two.

After India gunned down the target and registered a six-wicket win, Gill took to Instagram to send a bold statement and wrote, "Game speaks, not words". Gill's partner in crime, Abhishek, voiced his crossness about the entire affair and wrote, "You talk, we win."

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us (Pakistani bowlers) without any reason, I did not like it at all. That is why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team," Abhishek said after being adjudged the Player of the Match in the post-match presentation.

Despite the mounting task staring at India, Abhishek(74) and Gill (47) set the tempo by embracing an unflinching attitude and overwhelming Pakistan's toothless bowling attack with gallantry. While Gill reaped success with his orthodox technique, Abhishek revelled in his destructive exploits.

Irrespective of the nature or the stature of the Pakistan bowlers, the duo didn't spare anyone and brought thunder down the ground with swashbuckling strokeplay. They raised a 105-run opening stand in 9.5 overs to take the pressure off the middle order. Gill's exploits ended after Faheem Ashraf cleaned him up while Abhishek miscued his shot to Rauf off Abrar Ahmed. Tilak Verma and Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches to wrap up the contest. (ANI)

