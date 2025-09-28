Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): India's pace bowling mainstay Jasprit Bumrah eclipsed seasoned quick Mohammed Shami to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker for the nation across all formats, following his exploits in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Bumrah returned with figures of 2/25 in his 3.1 over spell to go past Shami and rise in the wicket-taking chart in international cricket for India. In his 212th match, Bumrah endured a torrid run in the powerplay but found his groove towards the end by scything wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf.

Also Read | What is New BCCI President Mithun Manhas’ Salary? Check Perks and Allowance of As Former Jammu and Kashmir Cricketer Becomes New Boss.

The 31-year-old versatile quick now boasts 464 scalps at 20.61, the lowest among the Top 10 international wicket-takers for India. He bettered Shami's tally of 462 and will now look to overtake Javagal Srinath's record of 551 wickets for the seventh spot.

Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf was his first victim of the night. With a searing yorker, he removed the off-stump of Rauf and celebrated the moment with a gesture of a plane crashing, which was in a way a direct response to what the Pakistan quick did during the Super Four clash not so long ago.

Also Read | Why Hardik Pandya is Not Playing in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final? Here’s the Reason of Star Indian All-Rounder Not Featuring in Team India’s Playing XI.

He wrapped up Pakistan's innings with his second wicket after Mohammad Nawaz tried to clear the boundary in the end. However, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for him with Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan tonking a maximum to add to his peril.

In the second over, Farhan picked up Bumrah's slower one and thumped it over long-off for a towering maximum to pick up his third six off the Indian speedster. He became the first batter to hammer three sixes off Bumrah in T20Is. Farhan boasts a flawless record against Bumrah, hammering 51 runs off 34 deliveries, striking at 150 with six fours and three maximums.

Farhan's effort and Fakhar Zaman's rollicking 46 fuelled their innings as the rest of the batting order suffered an unprecedented collapse as Pakistan wrapped up their innings on 146. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)