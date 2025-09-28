Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan became the first batter to hammer three sixes off India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is following his rollicking exploits in the Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

In the second over, Farhan picked up Bumrah's slower one and thumped it over long-off for a towering maximum to pick up his third six off the Indian speedster to achieve the feat. Farhan boasts a flawless record against Bumrah, hammering 51 runs off 34 deliveries, striking at 150 with six fours and three maximums.

Also Read | What is New BCCI President Mithun Manhas’ Salary? Check Perks and Allowance of As Former Jammu and Kashmir Cricketer Becomes New Boss.

Farhan set the tone with his swashbuckling 57(38), but perished against Varun Chakaravarthy's mystery spin. He attempted to clear the boundary rope but hammered it flat and straight to Tilak Varma stationed at deep mid-wicket. Saim Ayub arrived at the crease, looking to add the much-needed runs that have been due from his bat for the entire tournament.

Unlike his usual belligerent tactic, Saim picked his moment to find the boundary rope. However, before he could break the shackles, his attempt to cut the ball landed straight into the hands of Jasprit Bumrah, punching his return ticket on 14(11). With his fall, Ayub's Asia Cup campaign concluded with a mere average of 5.28, the second-worst in a T20I series after Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabvas' 5 in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Also Read | Why Hardik Pandya is Not Playing in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final? Here’s the Reason of Star Indian All-Rounder Not Featuring in Team India’s Playing XI.

Saim's dismissal in the 13th opened the floodgates, as India ripped through Pakistan's middle order. In the next over, Mohammad Haris fell for a duck off Axar Patel. After being dismissed for a six from Fakhar Zaman, Chakaravarthy removed the explosive southpaw on the very next ball for 46 in the 15th over. Axar, in his last over, got his second of the night, removing Hussain Talat for one.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's run drought continued as Kuldeep Yadav removed him for a scratchy 8(7). In the same over, removed Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf for a duck, finishing his spell on 4/30. Pakistan tried to conjure a couple of fireworks towards the end, but Bumrah wrapped up Pakistan's innings on 146 in 19.1 overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)