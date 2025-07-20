Solo (Indonesia), Jul 20 (PTI) India continued their winning run, defeating Hong Kong China 110-100 to top Group D at the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Sunday.

Both India and Hong Kong had already secured their spots in the knock-out stage before their face-off.

Rujula Ramu once again gave India a winning start beating IP Sum Yau 11-8 and world number six doubles combination of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu extended the lead to 22-13 against Cheung Sai Shing and Deng Chi Fai.

Hong Kong's Lam Ka To helped his team close the gap as he scored 13 points before Rounak Chouhan could take India's tally to 33.

With just six points separating the two teams at 55-49 after five matches, junior world no. 1 Tanvi Sharma dominated Liu Hoi Kiu Anna in the second girls' singles to once again put India in the driver's seat by extending the lead 66-54.

Though the next four matches were close, India kept their nose ahead and ensured that they topped the group to set up a quarterfinal clash against Japan on Monday.

Japan finished second behind Thailand in Group A.

India had achieved their best result in the mixed team event back in 2011, clinching a bronze medal.

Last year, India fell short of a medal after losing 2-3 to Malaysia in the quarterfinals. PTI

