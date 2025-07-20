WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: After the end of a Test series that has been rather unpleasant for hosts West Indies, given they suffered a thrashing 3-0 loss. They will take on the challenge of Australia in the T20I series starting from Monday. The West Indies national cricket team will host the Australia national cricket team in the first match of the five-match ODI series. The WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 will be held at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on July 21. The first T20I between West Indies and Australia will begin at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). West Indies recently suffered a 3-0 loss in T20I series against England at England. Meanwhile, Australia will be returning to T20I action after a long time. Andre Russell Set to Retire From International Cricket; Star West Indies All-Rounder to Play His Last T20I Against Australia at Jamaica.

Australia will commence their preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India with the series against West Indies. They have picked a fresh squad with new faces such as Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly and called back likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Cameron Green has also joined and the troops will be led by in-form Mitchell Marsh. The only other veteran with them is Glenn Maxwell. West Indies pack a punch in T20Is and will pose a threat to Australia, specially with Andre Russell retiring after two matches in this series, he will want to leave with his heads high.

WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Brandon King (WI), Sherfane Rutherford (WI)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Andre Russell (WI), Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hossein (WI).

WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Selection News: Australia have already named their playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Mitch Marsh(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(Wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Glenn Maxwell (C), Andre Russell (VC). Australia Playing XI for WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Announced: Mitchell Owen Handed Debut, Jake Fraser-McGurk Returns.

WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI). Brandon King (WI), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Andre Russell (WI), Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Nathan Ellis (AUS), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hossein (WI).

