Adelaide [Australia], December 16 (ANI): Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon return to the Australian Test XI side as pacers Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser drop out, with the Aussies aiming to seal the Ashes series in Adelaide. The hosts have confirmed their playing XI for the third Ashes Test against England, as per the ICC website.

As a result, seasoned opener Usman Khawaja stays out of the XI, while reserve batter Josh Inglis keeps his spot in the side and is set to bat at No. 7 against the Three Lions at the Adelaide Oval.

Cummins said Khawaja was understandably disappointed at missing out on a recall despite Australia's 2-0 lead in the series, but praised the manner in which he responded to the decision.

"He's a real team man. He'll do whatever the team needs. And it's not only Uzzie (Usman Khawaja), you've got Beau Webster, who's missed out on these three Tests. Neser is coming off a five-for and Doggy (Brendan Doggett) played in the first two Tests and is doing really well. So there's a disappointed group of players. But they've all been fantastic around the group. We need a squad to win an Ashes series and they've all been brilliant," Cummins said on Tuesday, as per the ICC website.

For Cummins, the Australia vs England match in Adelaide will be his first Test outing since playing against West Indies earlier in the year, with the right-arm quick saying he is fully fit to return and will not have any limits on his workload.

"Yeah, I am good to go. I've been bowling at 100 percent for a while now. If I played in Brisbane I would have probably been on limited overs, but this week, it's just go and play like any other Test match," Cummins said.

Australia XI for thrid Ashes Test:

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland. (ANI)

