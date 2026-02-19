New Delhi, February 19: A 22 year old Indian Sikh nurse, Harmanpreet Singh, has alleged that he was assaulted and racially abused during a late night gym session in Australia, triggering concern within the Indian diaspora. The incident reportedly took place in Corio, a suburb near Geelong in Victoria.

Who Is Harmanpreet Singh?

Harmanpreet Singh is a young healthcare professional of Indian origin currently living in Australia. According to local reports, he works as a nurse and had been attending a gym session around 11 pm when the alleged attack occurred. Singh has since spoken to media, describing the incident as traumatic and expressing concerns about his safety. ‘Not Even One Muslim in Organisation’: Indian Businessman Faces Racial Attack at Riyadh Exhibition Over Religion (Watch Video).

What Happened at the Melbourne Area Gym?

Singh claims he was confronted by three men inside a gym in Corio, near Geelong, and later attacked outside the premises. He has alleged that the attackers used racist slurs, including telling him to “go back to where you came from.”

According to Singh, one of the men headbutted him, resulting in a broken nose that required hospital treatment. The suspects allegedly fled in a grey sedan. Local residents reportedly helped Singh reach medical care. Indian-Origin Nikita and Karan aka ‘The Kaleidoscope Couple’ Allege Brutal Racial Attack by Chinese Man During Honeymoon in Switzerland; Hotel Refutes Allegations (Video).

Authorities from Victoria Police are investigating the case. No arrests have been announced so far.

The incident has sparked fresh debate about migrant safety in Australia. Official figures show that over 845,800 people of Indian origin were residing in Australia as of mid 2023, making them one of the fastest growing migrant communities in the country.

Community leaders have raised concerns about past incidents involving vandalism, harassment and hate speech targeting Indian Australians in cities such as Melbourne and Sydney. The alleged assault also follows reports of anti immigration protests in parts of the country in recent months.

Investigation Ongoing

Police investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged racial attack. Community representatives have called for strict action against hate crimes and stronger safeguards for migrant communities.

Further updates are awaited as authorities continue their probe into the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).