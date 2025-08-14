Mumbai, August 14: Australia has recalled spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and pace-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie following injuries to three key players for the upcoming Home series against South Africa starting on August 19. Batting duo Matt Short (side strain) and Mitchell Owen (concussion), and all-rounder Lance Morris (back) will not be available for the three-match series that commences in Cairns. The side has put in spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and pace-bowling all-rounder Aaron Hardie as their replacements, as per the ICC. AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025: Dewald Brevis’ Historic 125 Leads Proteas to 57-Run Win Over Australia, Levels Series 1–1.

Short has not recovered from the side injury he picked up at training during the recent white-ball series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. At the same time, Morris has reported back soreness and been sent back to Perth for further examination.

Owen, meanwhile, picked up delayed concussion symptoms following a blow on the helmet during the second T20I against the Proteas and will be forced to sit out the final match of the T20I series and the entire ODI series due to Cricket Australia's 12-day concussion protocols. AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025: South Africa All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Penalised for Level 1 Breach of ICC Code of Conduct.

Both Kuhnemann and Hardie are already in Queensland as part of the squad that is contesting the T20I portion of the white-ball series, with the series heading to a deciding third match on Saturday. The opening match of the ODI series will be held in Cairns. The second and third ODI will be played at Mackay on August 22 and 24. Currently, the ongoing T20I series is level at 1-1, with the third and final T20I taking place on Saturday.

Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

