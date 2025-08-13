Mumbai, August 13: South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was sanctioned for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Australia, which was played at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Tuesday. Bosch breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match", as per the ICC. AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025: Dewald Brevis’ Historic 125 Leads Proteas to 57-Run Win Over Australia, Levels Series 1–1.

The incident took place in the 17th over of Australia's innings when, after dismissing Ben Dwarshuis, Bosch gestured towards the player's dugout in a send-off that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

For the offence, one demerit point has been added to Bosch's disciplinary record. He accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Officials, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. There was plenty at stake for South Africa, who came in 1-0 down and aiming to take the series to a decider.

After a shaky start, the visitors were lifted by a brilliant knock from young Dewald Brevis, whose unbeaten 125 off just 56 balls powered them to 218/7. The 22-year-old, who reached his century in just 41 balls, became the youngest Men's T20I centurion for South Africa and recorded the second-fastest T20I ton for his country. Dewald Brevis Becomes Youngest South African To Score Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

In response, Tim David's 24-ball fifty kept Australia's hopes alive, but three wickets apiece from Bosch and Kwena Maphaka bowled the hosts out for 165, handing South Africa a 53-run win. The series decider will take place in Cairns on Saturday, August 16, ahead of the ODI leg starting on August 19.

