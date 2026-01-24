Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the ongoing 2026 Australian Open tournament due to an abdominal injury, according to Olympics.com.

The Japenese Tennis star, who was scheduled to play after Serbian legend Novak Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena, didn't feel fit enough to play on Saturday. This means that Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis will be through to the last 16 of the ongoing tennis tournament.

Osaka confirmed the development about her withdrawal from the Australian Open on her Instagram handle. "I've had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match."

"I was so excited to keep going, and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart, but I can't risk doing any further damage, so I can get back on the court. Thanks for all the love and support... I'm so grateful everyone embraced me so much. And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind," Osaka wrote.

Menawhile, defending two-time champion Jannik Sinner continued his fine run at the ongoing Australian Open, surviving the sweltering Aussie heat and cramps to reach the fourth round with a win over Eliot Spizzirri on Saturday.

According to ATP's official website, Sinner beat Eliot in a fine comeback win from being one set down, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, at Rod Laver Arena, a battle that lasted three hours and 45 minutes.

In the women's singles match, defending champion Madison Keys continued her winning run at the Australian Open, outclassing former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. Keys continued her winning run at the Australian Open, extending her unbeaten run to 10 matches, outclassing the former US Open and Wimbledon finalist 6-3, 6-3 to end her hopes of any further run in the tournament.

Now, she books a clash for the round of 16 with Jessica Pegula, a familiar rival, against whom she enjoys a 2-1 head-to-head record, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win on Australian soil in the final of the Adelaide International last January. (ANI)

