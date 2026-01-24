Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga 2025-26 leaders Bayern Munich return to the Allianz Arena on 24 January, for a Bavarian derby against FC Augsburg. Under the management of Vincent Kompany, Bayern have enjoyed a flawless start to 2026, winning all four competitive fixtures this month. The Rekordmeister currently hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the table and will look to maintain their unbeaten league run against an Augsburg side struggling to move clear of the relegation zone. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Harry Kane's Brace Helps Bayern Munich Climb to 2nd Spot; Liverpool Jumps to 4th.

Bayern Munich enter Matchday 19 in historic form, having amassed 50 points from a possible 54—a joint Bundesliga record for this stage of the season. Following a 2–0 Champions League victory over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday, Kompany’s men are aiming for their sixth consecutive victory across all competitions.

The team has been particularly prolific in the second half of matches since the winter break, scoring 18 goals in their last four outings while conceding only three. With Harry Kane leading the line and Michael Olise in peak form, Bayern are overwhelming favourites to complete the league double over their regional rivals.

For FC Augsburg, the trip to Munich is a daunting task. The visitors currently sit in 15th place, just three points above the relegation play-off spot. Since the return of manager Manuel Baum in late 2025, the Fuggerstadter have prioritised defensive organisation, earning draws in their last two league matches against Union Berlin and Freiburg.

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 24.

Venue: Allianz Arena in Munich

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg Team News and Key Players

Bayern Munich are dealing with several absences due to a virus currently affecting the squad. Sacha Boey and Dayot Upamecano have been ruled out due to illness, joining long-term injury absentees Josip Stanisic and Konrad Laimer on the sidelines. On a positive note, Nicolas Jackson has returned to training following Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations victory, and Jamal Musiala is expected to feature as he continues his return from a minor leg injury.

Augsburg are also missing key defensive personnel. Noahkai Banks is suspended, while centre-backs Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Chrislain Matsima are unavailable due to knee and thigh injuries, respectively.

