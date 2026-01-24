La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de la Ceramica on 25 January, for a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 encounter against third-placed Villarreal. Following an emphatic 6–1 Champions League victory over Monaco earlier this week, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side aims to reclaim the top spot in the table from Barcelona. Despite a growing injury list, Los Blancos are bolstered by the return of key attacking figures for what is arguably the most significant fixture of the Spanish football weekend. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The match marks a vital junction in the La Liga title race. Real Madrid currently sit in second place, just one point behind leaders Barcelona, who do not play until Sunday. A victory tonight would see Madrid move to the summit of the division.

Villarreal, the season’s surprise package, occupies third place. Although they are seven points behind Madrid, the "Yellow Submarine" has been formidable at home, winning eight of their ten league matches at the Cerámica this season. A win for the hosts would solidify their Champions League ambitions and potentially pull them into a three-way title conversation.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on January 25.

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal,

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Team News and Key Players

Real Madrid have been handed a significant triple boost ahead of the clash. Forward Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz have both returned to full training and are available for selection. Additionally, Vinicius Junior enters the game in peak form after ending a goalless streak with a brace in midweek.

However, the defensive unit remains heavily depleted. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger are all sidelined with various injuries. Furthermore, midfield anchor Aurelien Tchouameni is unavailable due to a suspension. This leaves Arbeloa with a makeshift backline, likely featuring youngsters like Dean Huijsen or Raul Asencio alongside veteran Dani Carvajal

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).