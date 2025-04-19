Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Pacer Avesh Khan grabbed three crucial wickets as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by two runs in a thrilling IPL clash here on Saturday.

For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a half-century, while teenager Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a huge impact for the hosts.

Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni struck half centuries and shared a 76-run fourth-wicket partnership as Lucknow Super Giants put up 180 for 5.

In reply, Jaiswal (74), Riyan Parag (39) and young Vaibhav (34) put RR in a winning position before Avesh, who returned figures of 3/37 by taking the wickets of Jaiswal, Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, restricted the hosts to 178 for 5.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 180 for 5 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 66, Ayush Badoni 50, Abdul Samad 30 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31). Rajasthan Royals: 178 for 5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 74, Vaibhav Suryavanshi 34, Ritan Parag 39; Avesh Khan 3/37).

