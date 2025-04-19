Match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 20, which will be the second time these two franchises will clash after their last match on Friday. PBKS completely outplayed RCB at Bengaluru, winning the contest by five wickets in a rain-marred IPL 2025 clash. Punjab Kings are sitting comfortably in second place in the standings, while Royal Challengers are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. Punjab Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Five Wickets; Nehal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal Guide PBKS to Comprehensive Win in Rain-Hit Game in Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings bowlers wreaked havoc on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, given they had helpful conditions on offer due to cloudy weather, which might not be the case in Chandigarh. However, RCB will have a psychological advantage over their opponents, as the Rajat Paidar-led franchise are undefeated in away matches this season. Check out the weather forecast and pitch conditions for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match below.

Chandigarh Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match will be hosted at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, April 20. The north belt of India for the past few days has been receiving scattered showers, which have also been forecasted for April 20 in Chandigarh. The weather conditions between 11 AM and 5 PM are expected to be the peak time for a passing shower. Viral Video Shows M Chinnaswamy Stadium’s SubAir Drainage System Drying Out Water Puddles on Field Ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The dimensions of the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium are quite big as compared to other stadiums in India. However, the pitches on offer at Mullanpur this IPL 2025 have been either true or two-paced, which has seen high-scoring and low-scoring thrillers. With rain expected to play a part, the pitch might just spice up and make things worse for batters.

