New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Indian Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who on Monday received the trophy for Arjuna Award for 2020, has said that winning such awards always motivates the players to do better.

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports felicitated the recipients of the Dhyan Chand Award 2020, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2020 and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy on Monday in New Delhi. Last year, the ceremony took place virtually on August 29, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

"It feels great to finally get the trophy for my Arjuna Award after a year. Last year, I was in quarantine, so I went to collect my certificate wearing a PPE kit. The real value of the Arjuna Award is from the trophy and today I have got it," said Lovlina in a video posted by SAI Media on Twitter.

"At the beginning, my only aim was to win a gold medal at the Olympics but I won the Arjuna Award and now I am being nominated for the Khel Ratna, so it definitely feels good. These awards always motivate the players to work hard and do better," she added.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Lovlina won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur congratulated all the award winners and wished them luck.

"Congratulations to all the Awardees of Khel Ratna 2020, Arjuna Award 2020, Dronacharya Award 2020 (Lifetime & Regular category). Wishing you even greater success ahead!" tweeted Anurag Thakur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)