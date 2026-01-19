Jalandhar (Punjab)[India], January 19 (ANI): Roundglass Baba Bakala were crowned champions of the fourth edition of the Roundglass Inter-Development Centre Hockey Tournament after edging past Roundglass Roopnagar 1-0 in a fiercely contested final on Sunday at the Surjit Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.

In a match that was defined by intensity from both sides, it was Baba Bakala captain Shamsher Singh who proved to be the difference, converting a crucial penalty corner in the 20th minute to seal the title.

The final lived up to its billing as both teams went toe-to-toe in an end-to-end battle. The breakthrough came in the second quarter when Baba Bakala earned a penalty corner. Captain Shamsher Singh stepped up under pressure and executed a calm, clinical finish to give his side a vital lead.

The remaining quarters saw Roopnagar push hard, creating multiple scoring opportunities through open play and set pieces. At one point in the final quarter, Roopnagar won four back-to-back penalty corners, but failed to convert as Baba Bakala's defence stood firm.

Sajan Preet Singh from Baba Bakala was named the Player of the Match in the final. The title triumph marked a fitting end to a strong campaign for Roundglass Baba Bakala, highlighting their consistency, teamwork and leadership throughout the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Roundglass Nikke Ghumman secured third place at the tournament after registering a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Roundglass Harchowal in an absorbing encounter.

The match remained goalless through two fiercely contested quarters; the breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Jaspreet Singh put Nikke Ghumman ahead with a well-taken goal. Harchowal responded swiftly by converting a penalty corner just four minutes later.

Nikke Ghumman continued to apply pressure and was rewarded in the 56th minute when they earned a penalty stroke. Jashanpreet Singh showed great composure from the spot to slot home the winner and seal third place for his side.

Maninder Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his calm presence and outstanding contribution. Roundglass Baba Bakala were rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1,00,000 for their title-winning performance, while runners-up Roundglass Roopnagar received Rs 50,000.

Third-placed Roundglass Nikke Ghumman were awarded Rs 25,000 for their impressive campaign in the tournament. Individual excellence was also recognised at the closing ceremony. Krishdeep Singh, who played a decisive role in Baba Bakala's semi-final win over Roundglass Nikke Ghumman, was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

Sangat Singh of Roundglass Roopnagar was honoured as the Best Fullback, while Rajwinder Singh from Roundglass Harchowal received the Best Midfielder trophy. Roundglass Nikke Ghumman's Jaspreet Singh was adjudged the Best Forward of the tournament, and Baba Bakala captain Shamsher Singh capped off a memorable campaign by being named the Player of the Tournament.

All five players were awarded a prize of Rs 10,000 each. The final day was elevated by the presence of several eminent personalities from Indian hockey, who graced the occasion and encouraged the young players.

Among the distinguished guests were Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Baljit Singh Dhillon, Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, Arjuna Awardee Col. Balbir Singh, Hockey Punjab General Secretary Amrik Singh Powar, former international hockey player Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira, Olympian and Dronacharya Awardee Rajinder Singh Sr., Senior Lead - Hockey Operations at Roundglass Ashfaque Ullah Khan, Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, and Shailender Singh from Roundglass. (ANI)

