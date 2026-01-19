Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast: Afghanistan and the West Indies are set to begin their three-match T20 International series today, Monday, 19 January 2026, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This series serves as a vital final preparation for both nations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to commence next month in India and Sri Lanka. Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan enters the series with a full-strength squad, while a depleted West Indies side, captained by Brandon King, looks to test its bench strength. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rashid Khan to Lead Afghanistan As ACB Unveils 15-Member Squad.

Where to Watch Afghanistan National Cricket team vs West Indies Cricket Team in India, 1st T20 2026

For cricket fans in India, the series will be available exclusively through digital platforms. There is currently no live telecast scheduled on traditional television channels for this series in the Indian market.

AFG vs WI Live Streaming: The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can access the game by purchasing a match pass or a tour pass on the platform.

Feature Details Match Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I Date Monday, 19 January 2026 Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE Start Time 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Local) Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App & Website) Live Telecast (India) Not Available Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan West Indies Captain Brandon King

AFG vs WI 1st T20I Team News and Key Players

Afghanistan has welcomed back several star players who were participating in various global T20 leagues. Captain Rashid Khan and mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman have both left their SA20 franchises to join the national squad. However, the hosts will be without fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who was recently ruled out due to a stress fracture in his right shoulder; he has been replaced by Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

The West Indies squad arrives with significant changes as several first-choice players are unavailable. Regular captain Shai Hope, alongside Roston Chase and Akeal Hosein, remain committed to the SA20 tournament. In their absence, Brandon King takes the reins of a side that features the return of fit-again Evin Lewis and a maiden call-up for CPL standout Quentin Sampson.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for providing a balanced contest between bat and ball. While the "Ring of Fire" stadium often assists seamers under lights during the early stages, the surface typically slows down, offering assistance to spinners, a factor that likely favours Afghanistan’s world-class slow-bowling attack.

